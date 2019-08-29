Otters Named Frontier League Organization of the Year

Evansville was voted the Frontier League’s Organization of the Year. Thursday, the Otters were recognized with the Frontier League’s Organization of the Year for the first time since 1997.

The Otters are the longest-tenured, active franchise in the Frontier League going back to 1995.

In August 2017, the Otters became the first Frontier League franchise to reach 1,000 wins in franchise history.

This year’s recognition is the first under the ownership of the Bussing family.

