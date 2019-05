Starting May 10th, the Evansville Otters will be celebrating their 25th anniversary season with big events.

One of these upcoming big events is the ‘Otters and Habitat Partnership Night’, set for July 12th. The team will be partnering with Habitat for Humanity for a non-profit giveback program.

The organization has chosen to work with 14 non-profits to help reach out to their supporters and invite them to enjoy an Otters game.

For a full list of non-profit sponsors, click here.

