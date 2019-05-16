Oscar Winners Set to Wave Starting Flag at Indy 500

It’s a star-studded event this year at the Indy 500.

Actors Christian Bale and Matt Damon will wave the green flag at this year’s Indy 500. Damon and Bale will be at the track promoting their newest movie, “FORD V. FERRARI” It’s the story of American car design Carrol Shelby and British driver Ken Miles, who together battle corporate interference, the laws of Physics and their own personal demons.

Officials with the Indy 500 made the announcement early on Thursday.

The two Oscar winners will have wave the honorary starting flag at noon on May 26th at The Indianapolis Motor Speedway

