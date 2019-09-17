Orleans Man Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

An Orleans is behind bars on a child molestation charge. Indiana State Police say they were searching for 60-year-old William Stinnett on a warrant for child molestation.

Detectives began their investigation on September 12th after learning of illegal conduct involving a minor at a home in Campbellsburg, Indiana.

ISP arrested Stinnett on Saturday, Sept. 14th at his Orleans residence without incident. Stinnett was transported and remanded into the custody of the Washington County Jail.

ISP says this case is still under investigation.

