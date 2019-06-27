OPS Superintendent Stepping Down

A change atop the Owensboro Public Schools was made official on Thursday with the announcement that Superintendent, Dr. Nick Brake, would leave the district effective at the end the 2019 calendar year after 6 1/2 years.

In the meantime, OPS has named current chief Academic Officer, Dr. Matthew Constant to fill the soon-to-be vacant spot on an interim basis beginning on Jan. 1, 2020. He will serve in that position throughout the remainder of the school year while a replacement is found for Brake.

“I have accomplished much of what I set out to accomplish during my time at OPS,” said Brake in a statement. “The District has very capable leadership at all levels and a great board of education.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time and tenure as superintendent and I would not want to hold that position in any other district.”

Brake says in the press release that the time is right for him to explore new challenges in the future.

“The timing will help in the transition process and set up the person who follows me for success,” said Brake.

Currently, Brake is planning on remaining in Owensboro and continue public service in some way.

“I’ve been a public servant my entire career,” he said. “This role has been very rewarding and fulfilling. I am leaving the superintendency, but I do not plan to quit working.

Brake was hired as superintendent of OPS in July 2013. During his time, the district has increased enrollment, going above the 5,000-student mark for the first time since the early 80s.

“Each of the school board members thinks Dr. Brake has done a phenomenal job and we hate to see him go,” said Owensboro Public Schools Board Chairman Jeremy Edge.

“If you look at what he’s done in the last few years financially, our balance is up and our tax rate has gone down.”

The decision to remain through the first half of the school year will allow Brake and Constant to work toward a smooth transition while maintaining the district’s goal for the upcoming school year.

“I am both humbled and blessed by the opportunities the Owensboro Public Schools district has afforded me,” said Constant. “I feel a deep sense of mission and purpose for our kids and intend to continue our groundbreaking initiatives as we advocate for our students.”

The search for Brake’s permanent replacement will begin in the winter of 2020.

Dr. Nick Brake

Dr. Matthew Constant

