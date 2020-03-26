OPS Names Dr. Matthew Constant Superintendent

The Owensboro Public School Board unanimously voted to name Dr. Matthew Constant the district’s 20th superintendent. Dr. Constant will maintain the interim title through June 30, 2020 per his current contact. In July,

Constant will officially take over for Dr. Nick Brake, who resigned at the end of December 2019.

“Given the storied tradition of strong leadership and excellence since our founding in 1871, I am completely humbled to be the person to lead the district into our next decade,” said Dr. Constant. “I absorbed a lot of knowledge and leadership from Dr. Nick Brake during his tenure and I hope to continue to build on the foundation he laid for the future.”

Constant joined Owensboro Public Schools in 2011 and has served as an assistant superintendent and Chief Academic Officer before assuming the interim superintendent role. He was responsible for the coordination of all curriculum, instruction, assessment, special education, technology and English language learning. He is currently in his 25th year in public education, previously serving as a technology education teacher at Apollo High School, a staff developer for both high schools in the Daviess County Public Schools district and served as an assistant principal and principal of Daviess County High School. He also spent time as the district technology coordinator for DCPS prior to joining OPS.

Constant has led the district through this unprecedented time as the country battles the coronavirus, demonstrating composure, impeccable leadership and transparency with staff and families throughout the district closure.

“The board received the recommendations from the screening committee and there was overwhelming support for Dr. Constant,” said Board Chairman Jeremy Edge. “After a discussion following the screening committee meeting, the board decided that we would offer Dr. Constant the position. It was clear he was the man for the job based on his leadership during these extraordinary times.

Confidence in his abilities has been shared by district staff and parents since he took over in January.”

The school board voted to name Dr. Constant the superintendent during the regularly scheduled board meeting Thursday, March 26.

Per his current contract, Dr. Constant will still hold the interim tag through June 30 and contract negotiations are ongoing.

“Given this time of uncertainty, our absolutely second-to-none staff has risen to the occasion and are even more unified on our sole mission of changing kids’ and families’ lives for the better,” said Dr. Constant. “Our future is bright because we live in such a supportive community where all of us rally around the strength of our diversity and appreciate the innovative programming we offer. We can’t wait to see our kids again in our buildings, on the performance stage, and on the competition field.”

Courtesy of Owensboro Public Schools

