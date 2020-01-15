OPS, DCPS Considers Joining Lawsuit Against Juul

The Daviess County Board of Education and Owensboro Public Schools are set to consider if they will take legal action against e-cigarette giant Juul.

If they approve the resolution, it will join six other districts who claim Juul is focused on marketing to minors.

This comes after both districts are on the verge of an epidemic at the school as more students are picking up the habit. It’s also being reported the vaping issue is now disrupting the education process at the school.

If approved, both districts will be added to a civil lawsuit aimed to protect their students. Daviess County Public Schools will consider the resolution on Thursday, January 16.

Additionally, Owensboro Public Schools will do the same on Jan. 23.

44News will be keeping an eye on both school districts as they consider acting against Juul.

Stay with 44News on-air and online as we continue to update this developing story.

