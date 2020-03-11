OPS Cancels All After-School Activities Over Coronavirus Concerns

In response to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, Owensboro Public Schools is canceling all after-school activities including the Fine Arts Festival for the remainder of the week.

That includes practices, events, and anything else that involves large groups of people outside.

Schools will still remain in session as planned at this time. Health officials have determined that students are not prone to this particular virus and the risk of spreading the illness at school is extremely low.

The cancelation of extracurricular events is to protect the vulnerable members of the community.

