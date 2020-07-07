Oppressive Heat and Humidity Tuesday; Afternoon Rain Chances Continue

Most of the Tri-State woke up to clear skies with muggy conditions; some areas had some patchy to dense fog for much of the morning. Temperatures were a few degrees warmer than they were Monday morning. Evansville saw a low of 73°. As we head through Tuesday, we’ll experience hot and humid conditions. By late afternoon, we could see some isolated shower and thunderstorms pop up across the Tri-State, especially in our southwestern communities. The chances are still on lower end, but it could add some much needed relief to the oppressive conditions. Highs will be topping out in the low 90s, with heat index values nearing 100°. Partly cloudy skies are expected for the overnight hours. Lows will dip into the low to mid 70s.

