Oppressive Heat & Humidity Bear Down on Tri-State

The 44Weather Weather Team is tracking some of the hottest air we have seen so far this year. A blocking high/ridge of high pressure will bring heat and humidity into much of the Midwest & Eastern half of the country. The high pressure system will really block out any type of organized precipitation. Temperatures are expected to soar into the low 90s through the weekend and into next week. When you combine forecasted temperatures in the 90s with the high dew points it will be feeling more like 100.

Expect mostly sunny skies Friday, relatively calm winds as temperatures will rise to the upper 80s to low 90s. Expect clear skies overnight, muggy with lows around 70. The weekend will be down right hot and dry. Expect mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, heat index will range anywhere from 95 to 100. The pool will be the place to be or the lake. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors during the warmest time of day (2PM-5PM). Also be sure to apply sunscreen when being outdoors for a long period of time. You could burn with 15 minutes.

Hard to believe June is coming to an end and it’s certainly been quite a wet month. Evansville has seen 7.35″ of rainfall and some parts of the Tri-State have experienced flooding. This summer-like pattern we are currently seeing is expected to continue right through next week. Keep in mind temperatures get hot in your car rather quickly, so NEVER leave your children or pets in the car. Even with a temperature of 80 degrees, within ten minutes temperatures inside the car can reach 100 degrees. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the low 90s through next week.

Early look at Independence Day, partly sunny, hot and humid, highs around 90 with a chance of afternoon/evening thunderstorms.

