Operations Wrap Up for Dotiki Mine in Webster County

The last day of production is underway at Dotiki after an unexpected closure last week. Dotiki Mine has been in operation since 1967 but Friday morning will mark its last day of production.

The coal company released a statement saying the weak market conditions is what made their decision necessary. The area has recently seen a decline in the coal industry in the past few years.

In February, Tennessee Valley Authority voted to close their last coal-burning mine Paradise Unit 3. That means fewer jobs will be available across the area.

Once Dotiki Mine closes Friday, there will be no mines left in Webster County.

Residents in the area now fear what’s next since the coal severance money won’t be fueling their community.

