“Operation Dry Water” Increases Boating Patrols July 3 – 5

As Independence Day draws near, Indiana Conservation Officers will be on the waters making sure boaters aren’t boating under the influence.

It’s through a national initiative called “Operation Dry Water,” and it increases water patrols from July 3 – July 5.

“This weekend, we are gonna have a lot of people out on the water. The 4th of July landed on a Saturday, the weather is looking nice, the water levels are decent, you’re gonna have a lot of people out,” Explained Joe Haywood, Indiana Conservation Officer. “We want people to come out, we want people to enjoy their freedoms, we want people to enjoy the national resources, to enjoy their friends and family – but we want them to do it as safe as possible.”

Indiana Conservation Officers will be setting up boating checkpoints in an effort to stop any intoxicated boaters.

When it comes to driving under the influence, the same rules of land vehicles apply to boating – the blood alcohol level of an operator cannot be higher than 0.08%.

You can learn more about Operation Dry Water on the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators website.

Download the 44News Mobile App for the latest breaking news and weather alerts

Comments

comments