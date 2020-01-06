OPD: Victim in Sunday Shooting Identified

The Owensboro Police Department has identified the victim who suffered a single gunshot to the shoulder as 18-year-old Timothy Wharton-Collier.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Center Street on a report of a male who suffered a gunshot wound.

Wharton-Collier was transported to Owensboro Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OPD says the initial shooting happened in the 500 block of Triplett St.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

