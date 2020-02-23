OPD: Victim Identified in Deadly Crash

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Owensboro police are releasing the name of the victim in a deadly crash early Saturday morning.

Police say that crash happened in the 2900 block of Ridgewood Street just before 3:30 a.m.

OPD says the two vehicles collided causing one to rollover ejecting the passenger 54-year-old Joyce Depoyster.

Authorities say Depoyster died from her injuries.

One of the drivers, 51-year-old Scotty Stewart was charged with Operating A Motor Vehicle Under The Influence.

Police say the crash is still under investigation at this time.

Comments

comments