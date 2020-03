Less than a minute

Two bodies are discovered in Owensboro and police say they’re working to learn what happened.

Owensboro police were responding to a welfare check just before 5:00 Monday evening.

That’s when they made the horrific discovery finding two people dead inside of a home on the 2600 block of Epworth Lane.

This is being investigated as a homicide.

At this time investigators believe it was a targeted act of violence.

