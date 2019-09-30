OPD: Suspect Arrested in Connection With String of Vandalisms

An Owensboro man is facing several charges in connection with a string of vandalisms.

Jarel Thruston, 25, was arrested Friday on three counts of criminal mischief. According to OPD, the 26 vandalism happened at locations around Owensboro in a span of three nights.

Thruston is currently being held in the Daviess County Detention Center on bond.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

