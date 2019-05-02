OPD Searching for Teen Indicted on Murder Charges

May 2nd, 2019 Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police Department is searching for Damartez Thruston, who has an outstanding warrant for murder. Thurston is believed to armed and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts calls OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484

Owensboro Teen Indicted on Murder Charges

