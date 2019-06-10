OPD Releases Surveillance Video of Suspects in Sunday Fatal Shooting

The Owensboro Police Department released surveillance video of two suspects from Sunday morning’s fatal shooting. The video shows the two suspects leaving the home after the shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of West 9th Street on Sunday at 12:11 a.m. Authorities located Nick Decker, 25, of Owensboro with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Owensboro Police Identify Man Killed in Shooting

Case # 19-47641 – We are investigating a Homicide involving the two males in the video. If you have any information about these persons of interest, please call Detective Alsip at 270-687-8881, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. pic.twitter.com/JsDPaQh6a9 — Owensboro Police (@owensboropolice) June 10, 2019

