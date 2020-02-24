OPD Releases Name of Victim and Suspect in Infant Death Investigation

The names of the victim and suspect in the infant death investigation have been released.

The Owensboro Police Department says 33-year-old Kyle Aubrey is the subject of the death investigation in Jefferson County.

Janessa Keserich is identified as the victim. The cause of death for Keserich is unknown at this time.

OPD was dispatched to a home in the 500 block of East 27th street on February 8 for a medical call. Authorities say seven-month-old Keserich was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and then to Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

On February 11, detectives learned Keserich passed away from her injuries.

OPD says the death investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

