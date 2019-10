An Owensboro man wanted for murder was arrested in Louisville over the weekend. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department located 18-year-old Demartez Thruston on Sunday, October 20th.

Thruston is wanted for the murder of Kevin White who was shot in the chest on March 12th at a home on West 8th Street and Maple in Owensboro.

Thruston was arrested and transported back to Daviess Co. to appear in court.

