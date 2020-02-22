OPD: Man Arrested After Fatal Morning Accident

Less than a minute

A Kentucky man is arrested after a fatal accident Saturday morning in Owensboro.

51-year-old Scotty Stewart has been charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence.

Owensboro Police say the crash happened in the 2900 Block of Ridgewood Street just before 3:30 a.m.

Two vehicles collided causing one to roll over ejecting the passenger and killing them.

The driver of the roll over vehicle was taken to the hospital for injuries.

No name has been released yet for the person killed.

This crash is still under investigation.

