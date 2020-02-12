OPD: Infant Death Sparks Investigation

A community is in mourning after learning about the death of a seven-month-old. Neighbors say they were shocked to learn what happened to the baby girl who lived just doors away.

Charlotte Gipson is one of many along 27th Street shocked and saddened to learn of the death of the baby girl.

“Burying a child before you. It’s a shock, even when you’re a mother, and you lose a child,” says Gipson.

Owensboro’s first responders raced to a home on Saturday after they got a call for a medical run for the seven-month-old.

“The condition of the baby at that point was obviously pretty severe,” says Officer Andrew Boggess.

Initially, the infant was taken to Owensboro Health before being taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville. On Tuesday, officers received word that the baby had died.

“The information that was given to us as to how the injuries were sustained didn’t appear to be consistent with what we were seeing,” says Boggess. “Ultimately at this point, there’s going to be an autopsy. So we’ll have the medical examiner’s determination once the autopsy’s done as to exactly what the cause of death is, and what led to that.”

Because the investigation is still ongoing, no charges or arrest have been made as of yet.

