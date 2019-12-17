OPD to Hold Seventh Annual Operation Santa Food Drive

It’s that time of the year again, the Owensboro Police Department is holding the seventh annual Operation Santa food drive.

OPD has teamed up with the Elizabeth Munday Center to gather food supplies for those regularly served by the Meals on Wheels program, and this year will be delivering over 300 food boxes to citizens in our community.

Starting December 23 at 9 a.m., members of the OPD and their families will gather inside OPD’s Community Room to assemble the boxes. Once assembled, the boxes will be transferred to OPD’s makeshift sleighs.

