Owensboro Police are investigating a shots fired call where a home was struck with two bullets.

The shooting happened Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. in the 2000 Block of Westview Drive.

OPD says the residence was occupied at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

