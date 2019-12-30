OPD: Elderly Man in House Fire Last Week Dies From Injuries

Owensboro Police say 77-year-old David Lashbrook died Tuesday from injuries sustained during a Friday morning house fire.

On December 27, crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 3900 block of Kipling Drive. Police say two people in the house managed to escape and were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation treatment.

Detectives are still investigating the case at this time.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

