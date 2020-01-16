OPD Confirms Fire Official Going Door to Door

The Owensboro Police Department confirms a suspicious circumstance complaint reported by residents on Wednesday in 3800 block of Brentwood Drive is in fact, a legitimate activity.

OPD says the individual is an official with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Residents were concerned the individual may have been impersonating a fire official to gain entry to their residence.

Although this instance was legitimate, OPD advises residents to be alert and to verify credentials for anyone going door to door before conducting business or allowing anyone to enter your residence.

It is recommended you contact a business directly to confirm they have a representative in the area and call dispatch at 270-687-8888 if you suspect they are not legitimate.

