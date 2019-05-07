OPD Confirms Criminal Investigation Against Priest

The Owensboro Police Department has confirmed that there is an active criminal investigation against Father Joseph Bradley. OPD says that they started their initial investigation against the original allegation last month.

OPD has also been investigating the second allegation since its release.

Once the investigations have been completed, they will send the information to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, who will decide to press charges or not.

Previous story:

Owensboro Bishop Recommends Permanent Suspension for Priest

