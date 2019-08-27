OPD: Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Accused of Dragging Officer

An arrest warrant has been ordered for a man accused of dragging an officer Sunday night.

Investigators are seeking Earl R. Cook of Crofton for assault and evading police. Owensboro Police say he may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cook is encouraged to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Owensboro Police Officer Kyle Mullins continues to recover from his injuries.

