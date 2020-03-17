OPD Announces Policy Changes Due to COVID-19 Crisis

Effective immediately the Owensboro Police Department will be making the below modifications to our operations to ensure that our officers and the public are protected to the greatest extent possible and to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Dispatch will be moving to a tiered response policy for all calls. The

Owensboro Police Department will continue to respond to calls for

service; however, the Department may change the way it handles some

calls. Officers will continue to physically respond to crimes and other incidents in progress such as thefts, burglaries, motor vehicle collisions, disturbances, etc. Officers may be taking additional

precautions as well, such as asking individuals to step outside and staying a safe distance away when possible. Emergency calls should still be called into 9-1-1, and nonemergency calls should be called in to 270-687-8888. In cases where the incident is no longer active such as prior vandalism,

thefts, harassment, and other instances where the suspect is no longer on scene, officers may take the report from the reporting individual over the phone. The decision as to how calls will be handled will be handled by the on-shift supervisor. In an effort to minimize direct contact and encourage social distancing, the Owensboro Police Department will not be open to the public at this time. We encourage members of the public to call in if they would like to make a report or need to speak to an officer. Traffic Collision reports will be made available online at buycrash.com. You will need the complete case number (i.e. 20-01111) and the date of the collision to obtain the report on the website. All other types of reports will be made available through phone calls at 270-687-8841 (Monday – Friday 8-5). The report can be emailed or faxed at your request and we are waiving the fees for these types of reports temporarily.

Rest assured, the Owensboro Police Department will continue to protect and serve our community during this trying time. We will continue to respond to crimes in progress, keep our roadways safe, and work with other community partners to ensure the safety of the citizens of Owensboro.

