Owensboro Police say one person is in the hospital after being shot.

The shooting happened on Friday at 6:20 p.m. on Woodford Avenue.

The victim was transported to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

The extent of the injury is unknown at this time.

Detectives are investigating and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

