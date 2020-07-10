Petition Calls for Mandatory Masks in Evansville and Vanderburgh County

A new online petition favors the implementation of mandatory masks in Evansville and Vanderburgh County amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Evansville City Council is set to vote on a proposed ordinance at its next meeting on Monday, July 13. The ordinance that the city council will vote on calls for face masks to be worn by anyone 6-years-old and above, under most circumstances.

The new petition that’s circulating expresses disappointment in Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and the Vanderburgh County Commissioners for not mandating masks in public spaces in Evansville and Vanderburgh County.

The petition calling for mandatory masks in the River City and Vanderburgh County states the following:

Your continued inaction would be inhumane when you can so easily prevent these catastrophic outcomes. Mask-wearing is not an issue of “personal freedom” as some may argue. Rather, it is similar to enforcing speed limits: it keeps each individual, as well as those around them, safe. We have already seen, thanks to rising case numbers in our area, that it is not enough to “encourage” masks. They must be a requirement.

The petition also says masks are needed to hit the “window of opportunity to get COVID under control before EVSC schools open in less than one month.”

On the other side of the aisle, a different petition has been created that calls implementation of mandatory masks in Evansville an egregious abuse of power and says Evansville citizens should have the right to choose themselves whether they want to wear a mask or not.

The petitions both against and for mandatory masks have several-hundred signatures each.

Click to view Evansville City Council Ordinance G-2020-10, which calls for mandatory masks in Evansville.

