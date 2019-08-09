One Woman Flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center Following Collision

A Greenville, Kentucky woman is in the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Muhlenberg County.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of KY 175 and KY 181 North in Sacramento, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say Fieldon Vincent, 51-years-old, ran a stop sign and struck the side of 72-year-old Danny Miller’s vehicle.

Vincent’s passenger, Twania Rayborn, 54-years-old, was air lifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Miller and Vincent were transported to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Comments

comments