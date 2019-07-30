One Suspect Remains on the Loose After Armed Robbery in Mt. Carmel

Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery in Mt. Carmel.

Authorities say around 11:30 Tuesday morning, Mt. Carmel Police and the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Verizon store at the intersection of 9th and Cherry St. Witnesses told authorities that two men robbed the store, then left in a black car with Indiana plates.

The suspects were later found driving on Illinois Route 1 but when authorities tried to pull them over, they say they refused to stop. The chase continued into Crawford County and finally came to an end when the suspects hit one of the officer’s car.

Three suspects were arrested and taken to the Wabash County Jail, but one person ran into the woods and remains on the loose.

