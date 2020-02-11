One Stop Bridal Shopping This Saturday

Attention brides and grooms to be, planning a wedding can be stressful, so if you can shop for and sample everything you need for the big day, all in one place, would you be excited?

LeAnna (of AnnaLe’s Bridal) see brides and grooms every day in her shop, so she know how important a bridal market can be.

Everything you’ll need for your wedding will be on full display this Saturday at Washington Square Mall, starting at 10am.

There will be event planners, photographers, makeup artists and more!

While you’re there, be sure to sign up for the giveaways.

(Cover Photo by: Simply Savvy Photography)

