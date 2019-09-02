One Person Wounded in Walmart Shooting

One person is wounded following a shooting at an Indiana Walmart.

According to a Facebook post by the Hobart Police Department, the shooting took place Sunday in Hobart, IN. There are two suspects in custody and weapons have been recovered from the scene.

The post says the victim was in stable condition and was being rushed to a nearby hospital. It’s unclear whether the suspects knew the person who was shot.

No further details were released with police saying the investigation was in its “infancy” and that the Walmart was evacuated.

Police said there was no threat to the public.

Comments

comments