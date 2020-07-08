One Person Struck by Lightning

Evansville Dispatch tells 44news one person was injured after a lightning strike.

Paramedics were called to Kentucky Avenue a Berry Global owned property around 4:09 pm.

There, they found one person on the roof who was presumed to have been struck by lighting.

Medics transported them to the hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

44News will continue to update you as we get more information about this incident.

Comments

comments