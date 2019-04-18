One Person Stabbed During Robbery in Owensboro

Owensboro police responded to a robbery at the Dollar General on East Fourth Street.

Police say the suspect entered the store with a knife and demanded money before fleeing on foot.

One of the employees was stabbed and taken to Owensboro Health with what authorities believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, the suspect has not been apprehended. Detectives are investigating and anyone with information can call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-888 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 270-687-8484.

Comments

comments