One Person Sent to Hospital After Shooting

Evansville Police say one person is in the hospital after being shot.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 1500 block of South Green River Road.

According to officials on scene, an argument turned into shots fired. The shooting reportedly happened in the parking lot of Rick’s Sports Bar.

Officers found the victim alert, and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived. At this time, there is no suspect in custody.

