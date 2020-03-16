One Person Dead in Indiana From COVID-19 Infection

During a live press conference Monday afternoon, Governor Eric Holcomb announced the first coronavirus-related death in Indiana.

The patient was over 60 years old and was from Marion County. A doctor at the news conference said the person had health issues, but would not have died if they didn’t have COVID-19.

“I cannot stress this enough – if you are ill, stay home. If you need to seek medical care, call ahead so that your healthcare provider can take steps to protect others from exposure to COVID-19,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “We all have a role to play to protect Hoosiers from this illness, and the time to act is now.”

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. It is not the same as the type of coronavirus that causes the common cold. To date, 24 Hoosiers across 13 counties have received presumptive positive tests for COVID-19. All but one are adults.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 24 positive cases of the virus in 13 different counties. So far, ISDH says the following Indiana counties are affected as listed:

Adams: 1

Bartholomew: 1

Boone: 1

Floyd: 1

Hamilton: 1

Hendricks: 3

Howard: 3

Johnson: 3

LaPorte: 1

Marion: 1

Noble: 1

St. Joseph: 1

Wells: 1

Residents are urged to practice social distancing and to wash their hands to minimize the impact of the crisis.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online.

