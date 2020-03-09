One Person Dead Following Warrick County Crash

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says that one person has died after a vehicle caught fire following a crash.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, Warrick Dispatch received a report of a vehicle crash in the 6100 block of Meinert Road.

The caller reported that a single vehicle was involved and that it was on fire. When first responders arrived, the vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames.

Human remains were later discovered in the vehicle.

The identification of the deceased will not be confirmed until after an autopsy, which is pending.

Foul play is not suspected and no additional information will be released at this time.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Elberfeld Fire Department, Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Warrick County Coroner.

Comments

comments