One Person Dead Following Head-on Collision

Illinois State Police responded to a fatal accident in White County, Illinois on Sunday.

The crash happened around 5:45 PM on U.S. Route 45 at County Road 400 North.

Officials say Billy Wagner, 78-years-old, was driving a Gold Chrysler Town and Country Northbound when he crossed the center line and struck the back of a tractor trailer. He then hit a pickup truck head on.

The driver of the pickup truck, 50-year-old Lynnia Mayes, was taken to Fairfield Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene.

