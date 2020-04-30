One New Coronavirus Death in Daviess County, Kentucky; Additional Positive Cases

On Thursday, April 30, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported one new coronavirus death and 25 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases within its seven-county district.

The GRDHD District Includes the Following Seven Kentucky Counties:

Daviess

Hancock

Henderson

McLean

Ohio

Union

Webster

The newly reported death by GRDHD is in Daviess County, Kentucky. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Daviess County to four.

Of the 25 additional positive cases reported by GRDHD, there are five in Daviess County, two in Henderson County, two in McLean County, 15 in Ohio County, and one in Webster County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the GRDHD district is 365.

Nineteen people in the district are currently hospitalized.

Of the 365 confirmed cases in the district, 47 (13%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 173 (47%).

GRDHD COVID-19 April 30 Case Summary:

Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:

Average Age: 45

Age Range: 7 months old – 93

Male: 53.8%

Female: 46.2%

Previous GRDHD COVID-19 Update (April 29):

GRDHD Reports New COVID-19 Cases, Offers Drive-Through Testing in Owensboro

Comments

comments