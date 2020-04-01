One New Coronavirus Case in Muhlenberg County; 11 Cases Total

The number of Muhlenberg County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 has increased by one to a total of 11, the Muhlenberg County Health Department (MCHD) reported on Wednesday, April 1.

The positive cases are residents of Muhlenberg County. Additional details about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

No deaths have been reported in Muhlenberg County as of yet.

MCHD says the following tips will help prevent the spread of illness:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your face.

Stay home when you are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms are urged to call Owensboro Health at 1-877-888-6647 or contact their health care provider.

