One New Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Muhlenberg County

Muhlenberg County Health Department announced Wednesday one new case of COVID-19 in the county, bring the total to 12.

The health department says they are working with the CDC and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.

All the patients are residents of Muhlenberg Co. Due to privacy laws, no additional information about the individuals will be released.

Below are safety tips to help reduce the spread of illness.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your face.

Stay home when you are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

Comments

comments