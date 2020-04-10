One New Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Knox County, Total Now at 13

One new positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Knox County, bringing the case total to 13 in the county.

According to the Knox County Health Department, the patient has been placed in quarantine at their home.

The health department says they are working to notify all personal contacts and place them in self-isolation at their homes.

The public is urged to continue stay home during this time and practice social distancing when they must go out for essential items.

Comments

comments