One Month Extension on Evictions and Utility Shutoffs in Indiana

Hoosiers who are in need of relief in tough economic times were granted an extension by the state.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed an Executive Order that extends the prohibition on evictions, foreclosures, and the disconnection of utility services through July 31.

The order encourages renters, homeowners, lending institutions, and landlords to establish payment plans to avoid later evictions or foreclosures, according to Gov. Holcomb.

Those who continue to struggle to pay rent due to the economic impact of COVID-19 could be eligible for rental assistance. The state will accept applications for the Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, starting online at 8AM Central on Monday, July 13. For Hoosier residents to apply, they will need to log onto IndianaHousingNow.Org

There is more relief for Hoosier utility customers. Utilities regulated by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission must follow the order on Monday that prohibits service disconnections through August 14.

