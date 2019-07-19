One Man Killed in Fatal Accident

On July 19th the Muhlenberg County Sheriffs Office responded to a possible automobile collision with injuries on HWY 1163. When Deputies arrived on the scene they discovered a silver ford ranger off of the roadway. Deputy Derrick Moore made contact with the driver of the vehicle to check his welfare. Deputy Moore discovered that the Driver David Johnson was appeared to be deceased. Muhlenberg County EMS attempted to revive Mr. Johnson. The Muhlenberg County coroners office was notified and Mr. Johnson was pronounce deceased at the scene. Mr. Johnson was traveling east bound on HWY 1163 and for unknown reason dropped of the shoulder of the roadway causing him to lose control an leave the roadway striking a tree. The accident is being investigated by Deputy Derrick Moore. The Greenville Fire Department ,Beechmont Fire Department Muhlenberg County EMS , and Muhlenberg County Coroners Office assisted at the scene.

