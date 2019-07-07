One Person Dead After Crash in Spencer County

A two vehicle crash in Spencer County has claimed the life of one man and sent a second to the hospital.

The accident occurred around 7 AM Sunday on State Road 161 near County Road 300 South. One person was pronounced dead at the scene by the Spencer County Coroner’s office while the driver of the second vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted from the scene and transported to an area hospital.

By request of the Spencer County Sheriff’s department, the ISP detective/accident re-constructionist Josh Greer, as well as trooper/accident re-constructionist Ross Johnson were sent to the scene to assist with reconstructing the crash.

Death notification has been made, but the name of the deceased has yet to be released. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

