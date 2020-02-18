One Legged Wrestler, Adam Bender, Hopes to Inspire Others

As a youth, Adam Bender participated in multiple sports, the KWC freshman played soccer, baseball, and flag football. That love for sports eventually led him to wrestle for the Panthers.

“I’ve always had a passion for sports since I was young,” says Bender. “My brother played, I always wanted to play on his team and everything and, yeah, since I was young, I’ve just always loved sports.”

But Bender though has been competing at high levels of sports despite having just one leg.

“He’s definitely a person to, look into because, he’s done so much with his life after what happened to him, and he’s just an inspiration for everybody,” says Andrew Parker. “He works super hard, there are things that he does that are just incredible that nobody else can do, he’s so strong upper body wise and it’s just amazing.”

It’s all I’ve ever really known,” says Bender. “I had cancer but I was kind of blessed in a way. If I would have lost my leg when I was 12 or 13, I definitely wouldn’t be in the position I’m at but I lost my leg when I was young but I was able to adapt and that’s all I’ve ever really known so, it’s not that different to me.”

As it turns out, when the coaching staff was recruiting him, the Lexington native was just what they were looking for.

“He brings a lot to the team,” says Rob McCabe, KWC head wrestling coach. “He’s very optimistic in his situation. He looks forward to every day. He is a guy you can look to as a leader. He takes it in stride and he’s learning every day and making sure that he excels in this sport.

“He just gives different looks like,” says Parker. “You don’t wrestle a person with one leg at every tournament. He just gives different looks if you take him down. It’s pretty hard to take him down because he’s just so compact and pushes us all in the room makes us all better.”

Bender hopes that his experience can inspire others to pursue their goals, no matter the circumstances.

“Definitely never give up no matter what you’re dealt it doesn’t matter you can get through it, you’ve just got to work, you’ve got to trust yourself and trust your training, and you just gotta have a heart,” says Bender.

