One Lane Opens to Traffic After Collapse of Old Otter Creek Bridge

One lane on KY260/Eastlawn Road near Hanson in Hopkins County is back open to traffic. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed the road last week after the collapse of the Old Otter Creek Bridge.

The former bridge was open to one lane while a new bridge was being built.

One lane traffic will be maintained on the finished portion of the new bridge while construction continues of the other half.

Navigate Traffic at GoKY.KY.Gov or at WAZE.com or via the WAZE App.

———————————

Previous story:

KY 260/Eastlawn Road Closed East of Hanson Due to Collapsed Bridge

Comments

comments